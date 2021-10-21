South Dakotas Thursday COVID numbers reveal more deaths and more folks getting the booster shot

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are 290 new cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to 151,971. The current number of active cases is 5,969.

202 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

South Dakota has currently lost 2214 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 81 new cases, Meade County has 11 new cases, Todd County has 10 new cases, Ziebach County has 9 new cases, Fall River and Butte counties have 8 new cases each Custer County has 5 new cases, Oglala Lakota has 4 new cases, Perkins has 3 news cases, Bennett and Lawrence have 2 new cases each, `and Haakon and Jackson counties each have 1 new cases.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 66.25% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 57.25% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

The number of South Dakotans who have received their booster shots are as follows: 3,064 residents have received a Moderna booster shot, and 34,441 residents have received the Pfizer booster shot.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the following numbers that identify the variants of the virus, “should be considered an indicator of wider transmission in the community since the number of COVID-19 positive virus specimens undergoing genomic sequence testing is done as sentinel monitoring rather than all positive specimens being tested.”

