A South Dakota School of Mines engineer team used the technology to print their way into a top 10 spot in a worldwide competition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Imagine building a vehicle from a printer, well more like printing off parts from a 3-D printer.

B9Creations, a global provider of 3D printing solutions, partnered with the South Dakota School of Mines’ Baja Society of Automotive Engineers team to 3D print parts for an off-road vehicle they built for an annual competition.

“Prototyping and building the car we 3D printed the spline inserts, basically trying to mesh the gearboxes to the wheels stuff like that and different little gear teeth that we don’t necessarily know what size they are, and so we took measurements, we printed them, made sure they fit and if they didn’t, we’d print them again,” said Ethan Hartman, media manager for the Baja SAE team.

This is the first year B9Creations has teamed up with the Baja society team. Hartman says in years past the Baja society would use 3D printing for unused parts of the vehicle, this year they were able to put those 3D parts into action, competing against 62 teams in a variety of events.

“It’s the first year that we placed top 10 in about 7 or 8 years, the School of Mines Baja team has a long and storied history of placing really well at these competitions, so we are happy to finally be putting plaques back on the wall,” said Hartman.

B9Creation has other partners around the Black Hills and even creates medical and dental devices.

“3D printing is a great way for people to innovate quickly when they’re trying to design new products, design new parts, we love working with anyone that’s pushing the envelope and that’s doing things that maybe haven’t been done before,” said Shon Anderson, CEO of B9Creations.

The Baja SAE team has already started designing and building their 2022 competition vehicle, using the same resources from B9Creations.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.