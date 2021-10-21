Rep. Jensen responds to national article

South Dakota State Representative Phil Jensen of Rapid City responds to a report from Rolling Stone magazine about his involvement with the controversial group Oath Keepers. The article said Jensen’s name was found in hacked membership data.

We talked to Jensen Wednesday, and he said he joined the Oath Keepers back in 2014 but says he really hasn’t been involved at all with the group since then. Jensen adds that if he was still involved, he believes there wouldn’t be anything wrong with being a part of the group, which he says includes current and former police officers and current and former legislators. Jensen says he took an oath to uphold the Constitution when he was sworn into office and says he will not go back on that oath. Close to two dozen Oath Keepers have been indicted in connection with the January 6th insurrection at the U.S.Capitol. As to what he thinks about the Oath Keepers actions there, Jensen said there needs to a total transparency on what actually happened that day. He says the group has been portrayed in a bad light and shouldn’t be.