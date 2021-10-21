A Nice Few Days Ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More sunshine for the next few days as we work our way into another mild weekend. It won’t all be 100% sunshine because a weak system will creep in on Sunday from the Pacific Northwest and keep the western half of our viewing area rather wet.

Even with this next system, there isn’t much in the way of a surefire, widespread precipitation event coming. At this point Sunday’s rain event will mostly be pretty spotty in nature, but to have it in the forecast is a good thing since the latest winter outlook that was released today from the National Weather Service is bringing in cooler weather but not much in the way of moisture to the Black Hills.

Then high pressure comes on back and sticks around until the next system builds back in on Tuesday. With temperatures as warm as the mid-60s during the day, and in the 40s at night, the chances of snow coming in are right at nil.

Cold and 31° overnight and 47° with snow tapering off after lunch during the day Wednesday.

