Names released in Pennington County fatal crash

crime scene tape
crime scene tape(MGN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two adults from Rapid City have been identified as those who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon, south of Rapid City.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 Kia Niro had stopped at the intersection of Upper Spring Creek Road and South Dakota Highway 79. The Kia then drove into the intersection where it collided with a 2012 GMC Yukon which was southbound on Highway 79.

Both front-seat occupants in the Kia were pronounced dead at the scene. They were Mark Cook, Jr., the 31-year-old driver, and Kayla Hamer, the 30-year-old passenger. A five-year-old male passenger in the backseat sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to the hospital. The two adults were wearing seat belts. The seat belt use of the juvenile is under investigation.

The driver of the Yukon, Megan Walker, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital hospital. Also in the Yukon was a 14-year-old female passenger who was not injured. Both were wearing seat belts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

