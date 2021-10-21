Let’s Try Fall One More Time

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It appears that we will be back to Fall (one more time) for the rest of the week. Temperatures are going to rebound and bounce back to normal.

There is a chance of some AM fog when we get out of bed, but then the next round of precipitation will sneak back in late in the day on Sunday and again Tuesday. Both days we are going to get the liquid kind versus the colder versions that we have experienced over the last two weeks.

Another weak system will creep in on Sunday, but there isn’t much in the way of a surefire, widespread precipitation event in the offing. At this point I am thinking it will be pretty spotty, but to have it in the forecast is a good thing.

Then high pressure comes on back and sticks around until the next system builds back in on Tuesday. With temperatures as warm as the mid-60s during the day, and in the 40s at night, the chances of snow coming in are right at nil.

Cold and 31° overnight and 47° with snow tapering off after lunch during the day Wednesday.

