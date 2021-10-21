Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops with Orange Sauce

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pork, the other white meat is so versatile with many other ingredients, especially fruit! Here’s a delightful, citrusy way to turn a pork chop dish into something special!

First, season 4 pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Brown in a skillet with a tablespoon of oil and butter, 4 minutes per side. Remove to a plate and keep warm. Discard excess drippings.

While the chops are browning, in a small bowl mix together a quarter cup of orange marmalade with a quarter cup of orange juice and a quarter cup of brown sugar. Add 2 teaspoons vinegar and a teaspoon of dry mustard.

Pour orange sauce into skillet and return chops; cook a minute or two until chops are completely done.

Serve chops with the sauce.

