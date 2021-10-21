Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - Pork Chops with Orange Sauce

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Pork, the other white meat is so versatile with many other ingredients, especially fruit! Here’s a delightful, citrusy way to turn a pork chop dish into something special!

First, season 4 pork chops on both sides with salt and pepper. Brown in a skillet with a tablespoon of oil and butter, 4 minutes per side. Remove to a plate and keep warm. Discard excess drippings.

While the chops are browning, in a small bowl mix together a quarter cup of orange marmalade with a quarter cup of orange juice and a quarter cup of brown sugar. Add 2 teaspoons vinegar and a teaspoon of dry mustard.

Pour orange sauce into skillet and return chops; cook a minute or two until chops are completely done.

Serve chops with the sauce.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rushmore Mall as we know it is no more, new ownership is taking over and moving the space...
The Rushmore Mall gets a new owner and name
Authorities say the SUV took off and drove onto a dirt road. Shortly after, the 3 people inside...
Penn. Co. Special Response Team uses helicopter to track down runaway suspects
Rep. Phil Jensen responds to Rolling Stone article
Rep. Jensen responds to national article
This is the latest in a string of crimes in the area, that officials and residents say have...
RCPD addresses path forward after latest north Rapid homicide
Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive

Latest News

Yes, you can cook steaks in a slow-cooker. In fact, they can be delicious prepared this way!
Cooking Beef with Eric - Sirloin Steaks in a Crockpot
Cooking with Eric - In a Hurry Cheddar Cheese Chicken Breasts
Cooking with Eric - In a Hurry Cheddar Cheese Chicken Breasts
Cooking with Eric - Southwest Couscous
Cooking with Eric - Southwest Couscous
Cooking Beef with Eric - Santa Fe Corn Chili
Cooking Beef with Eric - Santa Fe Corn Chili