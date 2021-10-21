Advertisement

Cooking Beef with Eric - Sirloin Steaks in a Crockpot

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - I had some sirloin steaks left over in the freezer, and thought I’d get them out make some room. However, I needed to use a crockpot for this segment, which is an unconventional way to cook steak. But this was a delicious recipe - I know you’ll enjoy it!

First, brown your steaks on both sides in some olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

In the bottom of a crockpot, place a chopped medium onion and a chopped green pepper. Place the steaks on top. In a medium bowl, combine 1 can of beef broth with 1/4 cup of Worcestershire sauce, and a half teaspoon each of dill and thyme. Add 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes. Stir to combine and pour over the meat and veggies. Cover and cook on HIGH for 1 1/2 hours.

Combine 2 tablespoons of cornstarch with 2 tablespoons of water. At the 1 1/2 hour mark, add to the crockpot and stir. Cook another 30 minutes.

Serve steak veggie by themselves or on a bed of rice.

