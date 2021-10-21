Black Hawk Elementary 5th grader wins “Drug Free Looks Like Me” billboard

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Red Ribbon week events continue in Rapid City. This time with a billboard carrying this year’s message of " Drug Free Looks Like Me”

This year’s winner was designed by Veya Riggio a 5th grader at Black Hawk Elementary who will have her drawing displayed on a billboard near the South Dakota Mines campus for the next month.

Runner up this year was Madelynn, who was also the runner-up last year as well, while the third-place finisher was named August

Veya is excited to be this year’s winner since this was the last year she was eligible for the contest and hopes that not only will her artwork inspire kids to remain drug free but have a larger effect as well.

“People just don’t like other people and it isn’t nice to be like that. It is nice to like someone for their differences and it doesn’t matter what they look or sounds like,” Veya Riggio, says

For placing first Veya also won her class a pizza party

