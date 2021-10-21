2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally saw surprisingly good attendance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a successful summer event, that’s according to the city of Sturgis.

The 2020 Rally saw smaller numbers, despite being their big 80th anniversary. With the pandemic, income that year dropped to its lowest numbers since 2015. But the 2021 rally made a come-back, with income climbing to around 280,000.

“There’s always a rise right around anniversaries but this year our anniversary happened to fall on a COVID year so that didn’t happen that year, but it was a really strong year because usually after an anniversary year numbers drop off quite a bit and then they slowly build back up,” said Christina Steele, the public information officer of the city of Sturgis.

This year’s Sturgis rally raised more than $1,000,000 in charitable donations compared to last year’s 300,000 and the 635,000 raised in 2019.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.