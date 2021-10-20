On Wednesday South Dakota sees more cases, deaths, vaccinations, and booster shots

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are 466 new cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to 151,554. There are 44 new active cases making that current number 5,723.

200 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

2 more South Dakotans have died from the virus bring the number that the state has currently lost 2205.

Pennington County has 71 new cases, Meade County has 23 new cases, Lawrence County has 18 new cases, Butte County has 16 new cases, Custer County has 12 new cases, Ziebach County has 9 new cases, Fall River, Oglala Lakota counties each have 5 new cases, Todd County has 3 new cases, Haakon, and Harding counties each have 2 new cases, and Bennett, Jackson, and Lyman counties each have 1 new case.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 66.21% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 57.21% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose, 4.84% of those qualified have received their booster shot.

The number of South Dakotans per vaccine brand who have received their booster shots are as follows: 2,999 residents have received a Moderna booster shot, and 33,135 residents have received the Pfizer booster shot. These trends in the number of those who have received a booster shot reflect the general population who has chosen to receive the vaccine at all.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, the following numbers that identify the variants of the virus, “should be considered an indicator of wider transmission in the community since the number of COVID-19 positive virus specimens undergoing genomic sequence testing is done as sentinel monitoring rather than all positive specimens being tested.”

