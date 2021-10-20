Advertisement

Traffic impacted in upcoming days as railroad crews repair damaged portions of crossings

By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City, Pierre, and the Eastern Railroad are conducting planned repairs on railroad crossings beginning this evening and continuing through early next week.

The areas of construction include the stretch of E. St. Charles Street between E. Saint Joseph Street and Cherry Avenue. These portions of road will be closed to traffic as railroad crews work to repair the crossing on E. St. Charles Street. 

In addition, First Street, and Second Street between Main Street and Omaha Street will be closed on Friday through early next week as railroad crews repair the crossings in those affected areas.  Access to businesses will be maintained for foot traffic but the roads will be closed to all vehicles.

City Street Department crews will be assisting the railroad crews with asphalt repairs on both projects.

