Rapid City Rush kick-off 2021/2022 season with a new head coach

The Rapid City Rush begins the 2021/2022 season with two home games against the Tulsa Oilers on October 22 and 23.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After the season was cut short in 2020 and then the next one started late, hockey fans are ready to kick off a more normal season.

The Rapid City Rush begins the 2021/2022 season with two home games against the Tulsa Oilers on October 22 and 23 and a new head coach, Scott Burt.

