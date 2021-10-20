Rapid City Rush kick-off 2021/2022 season with a new head coach

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After the season was cut short in 2020 and then the next one started late, hockey fans are ready to kick off a more normal season.

The Rapid City Rush begins the 2021/2022 season with two home games against the Tulsa Oilers on October 22 and 23 and a new head coach, Scott Burt.

