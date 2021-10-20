Advertisement

Facility developed to suck carbon dioxide from atmosphere

Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known...
Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known as a “direct air carbon capture facility.”(Climeworks via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two companies have developed machines to literally suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere in an attempt to slow the climate crisis and prevent some of its most devastating consequences.

Swiss firm Climeworks and Icelandic company Carbfix created and operate the Orca plant, known as a “direct air carbon capture facility.”

The aim of Orca is to help the world reach net zero emissions, which means removing as much greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as is emitted.

The machines use chemical filters to capture the heat-trapping gas. The “fans,” or metal collectors, suck in the surrounding air and filter out the carbon dioxide so it can be stored.

Orca opened last month and currently removes about 10 metric tons of carbon dioxide every day, roughly the same amount emitted by 800 cars a day in the U.S.

It’s also about the same amount of carbon dioxide 500 trees could soak up in a year.

Humans emit about 35 billion tons of greenhouse gas a year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Another homicide is being investigated at the Knollwood apartment complexes, this time a...
Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive
Name released in Custer fatal crash
Pennington County crash leaves two dead
Department of Health COVID statistics now show case numbers associated with most virulent strains
The Deadwood Red Dirt Music Festival is back and coming to the Deadwood Mountain Grand Stage

Latest News

A new probe adds to several legal challenges facing former President Donald Trump and his...
Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Brian Laundrie: Medical examiner’s office called to Florida park officials searching, reports say
Dusty Johnson leads effort in Washington D.C. to assist smaller cattle producers in pricing leverage
People protest for the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
Efforts drag on to free 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
The U.S. Secretary of State says the government is "relentlessly focused" on the kidnapping of...
Haiti gang demands $17 million ransom for missionaries