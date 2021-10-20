Aaand We Are Back into Winter (for a minute)

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Let’s start with our advisories. There were warnings earlier over Campbell County on the Wyoming side, and now they have been downgraded into Winter Weather Advisories.

That is an improvement. This time last week a bulk of this map was covered in pink indicating Winter Storm Warnings. Since about the lunch hour, conditions indicated that a Winter Weather Advisory was in order. Even with that in place you can expect more in the way of slick roads and tricky travel until at least noon across the region.

A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6AM. So as you can see this is mainly an overnight event and then the day will stay cloudy and cooler.

After this bout of winter weather commercial break we get back to fall. The rest of the workweek looks very nice. High pressure stays in place and we push those temperatures back up to the low 60s and upper-50s with only passing clouds to get in our way. 1-3″ of snow, with more in the higher elevations.

Cold and 31° overnight and 47° with snow tapering off after lunch during the day Wednesday.

