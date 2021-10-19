Police investigating homicide at 120 Surfwood Drive

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A man who was stabbed early Tuesday morning, has died from his injuries and the case has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

At 4:10 a.m. on October 19, police were called the area of 120 Surfwood Drive following a report of a recent stabbing.

On arrival, police located the injured party laying on the ground. Upon contact with the injured individual, police located several stab wounds to the man. A medical unit arrived and took over care for the individual, and he was transported from the scene to the hospital. Several hours later, police were notified that he had succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased is identified as 24-year-old Leon Richards of Rapid City.

Since the time of the original call, police have been working diligently to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident and locate the individual responsible. At this point in the investigation, it is believed Richards had an association with the suspect. This incident does not appear to be random in nature.

Anyone with any information about the incident or the suspect responsible should contact police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters ‘RCPD’ and the information to 847411.

The investigation into this homicide is being conducted jointly between the RCPD and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Additional updates will be issued as appropriate.

