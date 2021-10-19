Advertisement

Name released in Custer fatal crash

(AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021
CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - Shannon Hanson, 45, of St. Onge, man has been identified as the person who died early Thursday morning in a one-vehicle crash east of Custer.

According to the Department of Public Safety, Hanson was driving a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup, headed eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A when it crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and hit a tree.

Hanson was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

