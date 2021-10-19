Families and their dogs are getting into the Halloween spirit for a howling good time in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There is something completely adorable and very un-spooky taking place in Rapid City at the end of October. The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the inaugural Howl-O-Ween Pup Crawl and Costume Contest from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, October 30 at the Robbinsdale Park Walking Trail. The event is free and open to the public.

It will be anything but an eerie site when dozens of family pets get dressed up in their best costumes and come together for the Ulti-Mutt Halloween party.

Gus the Gnome Bulldog is getting gussied up and calling on all pets to join him at the party.

Who can resist Gus dressed as a Gnome, Bella dressed as a Bee, Lucy as Underdog, Sammy as Superman, Daisy as a dinosaur?

Participants are invited to visit the Parks and Recreation booth at the event to sign up for the costume contest and to receive a complimentary gift. Local animal and pet care vendors will be on site sharing treats for costumed pets and their owners, who are also invited to get into the fun by dressing up for the event. Prizes of pet goodie gift baskets will be provided.

“We think it will be a lot of fun for both the pets and their owners,” said Lindsey Myers of the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and pet parent to Gus. “It’s a great way to get into the Halloween spirit by dressing your pet in a costume and for the kids and adults to come dressed up also.”

The event will take place on the Robbinsdale Walking Trail and leashes for the pets are encouraged.

Although termed a pup crawl, Myers said the event is open to other creatures as well.

After all, who can resist a cat dressed up as Yoda, or a lizard in a tiny bat outfit? Dogs, however, are expected to make up the majority of the participants. Myers said this is the first year for the event and if it’s a ‘howling’ success, she hopes it could become an annual Halloween event.

For more information, contact Myers at 605-394-4175.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.