Colder today with Rain then Snow; Clearing Wednesday

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong storm system will bring rain then snow to the area today. Wet, slushy snow will cause hazardous driving conditions, especially tonight. Several inches of wet, heavy snow will accumulate in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. In Rapid City, an inch or so of wet snow is possible.

Skies will clear Wednesday, and the rest of the week will be dry and milder.

