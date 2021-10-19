Colder today with Rain then Snow; Clearing Wednesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A strong storm system will bring rain then snow to the area today. Wet, slushy snow will cause hazardous driving conditions, especially tonight. Several inches of wet, heavy snow will accumulate in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming. In Rapid City, an inch or so of wet snow is possible.

Skies will clear Wednesday, and the rest of the week will be dry and milder.

