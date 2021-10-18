Vitalant is experiencing a blood shortage and not from vampires this October, but from lack of donors.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Vitalant reached a critical shortage in their blood and platelet supply. This means that the nonprofit has less than a two-day supply of type O blood, the most transfused blood type which is vital to helping patients in emergencies.

“I think what most people don’t realize is that if a patient goes to a hospital and needs a blood transfusion, that’s their only option, and donated blood is where we get that from,” said Tori Robbins, communications manager at Vitalant.

Vitalant hasn’t seen supply levels this low since the beginning of the pandemic.

“When we went into a critical status, we put that information out there and people really responded and came in and donated, we’re needing to see those same people come in again now as they’re eligible to donate again, they’re ready, and that will helps us will for us to get out of the critical status at this time,” said Robbins.

Robbins says most of their blood goes to planned medical events such as a medical condition that involves a blood transfusion on a regular basis. This helps Vitalant level how much blood they need, use, and how consistently they need it.

When Vitalant has less than three days supply of most blood types and less than two days supply for the more critical O blood type, patients receiving regular transfusions are at risk of not getting them at all.

“It’s very, very important to not only donate blood now to help us get out of this critical shortage, but to consistently donate blood from, on a regular basis because people are using it on a regular basis,” said Robbins.

Vitalant is urging people 16 years or older to donate. Robbins says statistically if a person starts donating blood young, they continue donating for the rest of their lives.

