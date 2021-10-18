Advertisement

Russia suspends its mission to NATO, foreign minister says

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister...
In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov speaks to the media on the side of the 7th World Congress of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.(Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister said Monday that the country is suspending its mission to NATO.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the move is in response to last week’s expulsion by NATO of eight members of Russia’s mission to the military alliance.

NATO said that they were secretly working as intelligence officers and halved the size of Moscow’s team able to work at its headquarters. Lavrov also announced that NATO’s military liaison and information offices in Moscow would be closed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation harvest moon
Precious cargo touched down in Rapid City today and they need a family
Kroetch Family
Rapid City family thanks first responders after near fatal car accident
Full Site
Rapid City waste containers are overwhelmed with wood, cleaning up bark and branches after snowstorm
In order to continue his fight to remove arrest charges, Tilsen’s new court filing uses...
Nick Tilsen’s attorneys continue battle with Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office
Residents will need to dial 605, the state’s three-digit area code, before making any local...
State of South Dakota getting ready for 10-digit dial for local calls

Latest News

Colin Powell, the first Black secretary of state, has died, reports say.
Colin Powell dies
This model shows the Santa Monica Boardwalk underwater, projections climate scientists say...
Climate change and rising seas to erase parts of cities
Three white men are charged with fatally shooting 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, as...
Jury selection to start in trial over Ahmaud Arbery’s death
FILE - In this March 29, 2018 file photo, the logo for Facebook appears on screens at the...
Facebook plans to hire 10,000 in Europe to build ‘metaverse’