RCAS staffing shortage contributed to last weeks snow day

By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - 125 positions are still open for Rapid City Area Schools and this worker shortage contributed to the district’s recent snow day.

Katie Urban, the Community Relations Manager for the school district, said RCAS has to take a number of different things into consideration when deciding on whether or not to close schools for the day and the worker shortage was just another deciding factor.

“So, we have a number of staff that live outside our district and we had been hearing from a number of them that said ‘I’m not going to be able to make it in today.’ So, we were considered that we would not be able to adequately staff our buildings and that was everything from teachers, to bus drivers, to food service workers,” said Urban.

In the future, remote learning options will be used in place of a snow day as long as teachers and students have more time to prepare for inclement weather conditions.

