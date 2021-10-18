The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to The Monument with newly reimagined tour

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters are coming to The Monument and bringing their newly reimagined Spread Game Tour, this March in Summit Arena. Tickets for the event go on-sale October 21, at 10:00 a.m. online at TheMonument.Live

Part streetball from the players who defined it, part interactive family entertainment, the new tour will show off the best of the Globetrotters in a dazzling exhibition of talent and game.

The Spread Game Tour introduces new premium fan experiences with unprecedented access and interaction, including celebrity court passes, meet and greets with players, and the #SQUADZONE, where fans have the opportunity to feel like part of the show.

About The Harlem Globetrotters

For over 95 years, the Harlem Globetrotters organization has been committed to spreading joy through their artful athleticism and unparalleled basketball skill. The Globetrotters have always been global ambassadors of goodwill. The reimagined team is even more committed to bringing their voice to social justice conversations while inviting communities all over the U.S. to come together and recognize the power of our commonalities and celebrate our differences. The Globetrotters’ mission, to spread game and bring family entertainment to the world, continues to drive them today.

