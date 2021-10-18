Advertisement

Fire Station 1 may be getting an upgrade

By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The city council meets Monday, and one thing on their agenda, the Rapid City Fire Department’s request for 15 million dollars to remodel Fire station one.

If approved by the city council, the money would come from COVID funds that were received from public safety wages last year.

Fire Station 1 is the main hub for first responders and has been located in downtown Rapid City since 1975.

The remodel would come with an expansion that doubles the size of the station, making room for more administrative staff.

”It’s the busiest location that we have within the city, it’s within the heart of downtown core, means more efficiencies, we can bring in our fire and life safety division comes back down to the building, allows us to work more cohesively together, so just overall will improve our efficiency of our department, plus it’ll make a very nice building for the downtown corridor,” said Jason Culberson, fire chief for Rapid City Fire Department.

He says the renovation plans to also make the building ADA compliant and would create private rooms for employees working 24 hours shifts.

