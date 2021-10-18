Pennington County crash leaves two dead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Two people died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon south of Rapid City.

According to the Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates a 2018 Kia Niro stopped at the intersection of Upper Spring Creek Road and South Dakota Highway 79. The Kia then proceeded into the intersection colliding with a 2012 GMC Yukon, which was southbound on Highway 79.

Both front-seat occupants in the Kia – a 31-year-old male driver and a 30-year-old female - were pronounced dead at the scene. A five-year-old in the backseat sustained life-threatening injuries and was airlifted Rapid City’s hospital. The two adults were wearing seat belts. Whether or not the 5-year-old passenger was wearing a seatbelt is still under investigation.

The driver of Yukon, a 16-year-old female, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. In the car was a 14-year-old who did not sustain any injuries. Both were wearing seat belts.

The names of all five people involved in the crash have not been released pending notification of family members.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.