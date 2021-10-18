Advertisement

Another Round of Snow Tomorrow

By Jacob Montesano
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rain will move into northeast Wyoming overnight tonight and then into western South Dakota by the morning hours tomorrow. The rain will transition to snow in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming by the evening hours. Rapid City won’t see snow until around sunset tomorrow. Total accumulation will be around 3-7 inches in the hills, with only about an inch of snow expected in Rapid City. Locations in our southeastern viewing could also see their first snowfall of the year. Temperatures tomorrow and Wednesday will be much cooler than the last two days with highs mostly in the 40s across our viewing area. Conditions throughout the rest of the week will be mostly dry with highs mostly in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Operation harvest moon
Precious cargo touched down in Rapid City today and they need a family
Pennington County crash leaves two dead
In order to continue his fight to remove arrest charges, Tilsen’s new court filing uses...
Nick Tilsen’s attorneys continue battle with Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office
Kroetch Family
Rapid City family thanks first responders after near fatal car accident
Full Site
Rapid City waste containers are overwhelmed with wood, cleaning up bark and branches after snowstorm

Latest News

Heaviest will be in the hills
More snow on the way
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Sunny today, but Rain, Wind and Snow Likely Tuesday
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
KOTA KEVN Forecast
Dry the rest of the week
Another Chance of Rain and Snow on Tuesday