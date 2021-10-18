After 25 years of community service, one of the founders of The Front Porch Coalition retires

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Front Porch Coalition helps people through the heartache of losing a loved one to suicide, and provides education, awareness, and prevention services to reduce suicide rates.

After 25 years, a woman who’s dedicated a large portion of her life to this work is retiring.

“Laura Boyd is retiring after 25 years of dedication in providing services to families who have tragically lost a loved one to suicide. Laura lost her son to suicide when no services existed to support families through the complex grief and emotions survivors experience,” said Toni Speckman, the executive director for the coalition. “Through dealing with the loss and pain, Laura realized there had to be other families enduring the same suffering. Laura opened up her front porch and home for other survivors to come together to support each other through their grief. As the group of survivors continued to grow over time, and with the support of others in the community, Laura was instrumental in establishing a 501c3 now known as The Front Porch Coalition.”

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.