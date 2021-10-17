Precious cargo touched down in Rapid City today and they need a family

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - After the repercussions of Hurricane Ida in southern Louisiana, animal shelters are overflowing and many people lost the roof over their heads and cannot provide for their pets, an abundance of animals are in need of safe shelter.

Greater Good charities coordinated with shelters all over the nation to disperse these animals to new shelters.

“These animals are coming for a chance for a forever home,” said Jamie Al-Haj, the coordinator of operation harvest moon for western South Dakota.

Western Hills Humane Society in Spearfish, Humane Society of the Black Hills in Rapid City, and Battle Mountain Humane Society in Hot Springs, along with Jennifer Cramer who coordinates and fosters the cat shipment, opened their doors for these animals in need again.

“These people, we have so many animals in our area alone but they have opened their doors and are making room to accommodate some others to hopefully to give them a chance for a home,” said Al-Haj.

Six weeks ago, operation sunflower landed. It was the first flight of animals from the areas affected by the hurricane to reach the Black Hills. Most of those animals have now been adopted.

“Everyone was amazed at the response of our community on giving these animals homes and so this next, we’re hoping that there will be the same type of response,” said Al-Haj.

On Sundays flight, called operation harvest moon, includes a couple of special needs dogs. These animals will be available for adoption as soon as possible.

“For people to go to the shelters and check out, and again, not just these animals but go look into the eyes of the animals that are there right now and I know you’re going to find somebody that’s going to warm your heart,” said Al-Haj.

