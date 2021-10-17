Another Chance of Rain and Snow on Tuesday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will remain mostly clear for tonight and tomorrow. Temperatures tomorrow will be above average once again with highs in the 70s expected across most of the viewing area. Late Monday night and Tuesday morning, we are going to see another system make its way into our area. Snow is expected in the Black Hills and northeast Wyoming by Tuesday afternoon and evening. Total accumulation will not be as much as last week’s storm. Places in the hills will see somewhere between 2 and 7 inches. Rapid City will likely see some light snow late Tuesday night, but little to no accumulation is expected in the city.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.