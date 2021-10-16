Advertisement

Surprise trove of artwork revealed to the public

Rodney Bode art
Rodney Bode show opens at Gallery Six13(KOTA/KEVN)
By Jack Caudill
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sometimes, you find art where you least expect it. And that is certainly the case for a Nisland man who may soon find himself moving up in the art world after some quite unexpected circumstances.

Gallery Six13 owner Jay Pond says, “I find it very wild. I find it emotional and I find it challenging.”

This is the world of Rodney Bode. He was forced from his rural home in Nisland due to schizophrenia affective disorder and dementia. When advocates arrived to help, they didn’t expect what they found.

Black Hills Advocate owner Jenny Schmidt says, “We knew we found something really special. We had no idea what. Walking through and seeing stacks and stacks of paintings and things hanging from the ceilings and paintings on anything he could find to paint on.” Pond says, “It was incredible. We just walked into a house full of this.”

What they found was 250 paintings and 40 sculptures, from a man no one knew was an artist. The paintings were dated as far back as 1981 and as late as 2003 and some sculptures may have come after that. Self-taught, the body of work documents Rodney’s journey through life.

Schmidt says, “I think it was his number one outlet and coping mechanism and also a way for him to document his life experiences through his artwork.” Pond says, “There’s a lot of craziness going on in his art and I use that term in a positive way. Really wild, really inspiring emotional imagery coming through in his art.”

Now that artwork has found its way into Gallery Six13 in Rapid City, with plans for a show in New York. It’s been described as outsider art and Rodney Bode may now find himself making waves inside the art world.

Pond says, “Definitely since the early 1900′s, the outsides, the real people removed from the mainstream of society have always produced interesting art. And for some reason right now there’s a real resurgence of outsider art interest and it’s quite hip.”

Bode is now 80 years old. The proceeds from the sales of his artwork are set to help pay for his care. Gallery Six13 is having a show Friday night until 8:00. And they’ll be doing the same next Friday night from 5:00 to 8:00 and they’ll be showing a documentary on his work at 6:30 each night.

Most Read

The area by Rapid Creek the man was found dead.
Homeless man and Hope Center guest found dead by Rapid Creek, homeless speculate he froze to death
Name released of individual who died last week in Lawrence County crash
Monument Health begins construction on new specialty hospital
Single-vehicle crash near Custer leaves one dead
The additional $127 million from the American Rescue Plan brings the total COVID relief money...
Rapid City Area Schools plans on doing virtual learning in the event of cancelled school

Latest News

Kroetch Family
Rapid City family thanks first responders after near fatal car accident
In order to continue his fight to remove arrest charges, Tilsen’s new court filing uses...
Nick Tilsen’s attorneys continue battle with Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office
Residents will need to dial 605, the state’s three-digit area code, before making any local...
State of South Dakota getting ready for 10-digit dial for local calls
The Forest Plan is the primary guide for forest officials to manage the land.
Black Hills National Forest beginning the process of revising its Forest Plan