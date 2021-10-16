Advertisement

Nick Tilsen’s attorneys continue battle with Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New documents have been filed in the ongoing battle between NDN Collective’s CEO and the Pennington County State’s Attorney’s office.

Since his arrest in July of 2020, Nick Tilsen has fought against the state attorney’s office to drop the charges he received during a protest in Keystone.

After months of back and forth, Tilsen’s attorneys filed a new petition on October 13, claiming the state’s attorney denied Tilsen his right to free speech and a speedy trial.

In order to continue his fight to remove the charges, Tilsen’s new court filing uses examples of letters, emails, text messages, and even one of our own stories, to back up their arguments that Pennington County State’s Attorney Mark Vargo acted unlawfully throughout this battle.

