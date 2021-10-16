Advertisement

Friday Night Hike, October 15, Part One

Belle Fourche travels to Douglas, undefeated Wall Eagles face New Underwood
By Vic Quick and Ben Burns
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - After Belle Fourche became buried in snow, the Broncs were forced to play on the road against the Douglas Patriots. Plus, the Wall Eagles put their undefeated record on the line against the New Underwood Tigers. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights and results in this edition of Friday Night Hike.

