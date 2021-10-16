Convincing the committee it’s for the betterment of the community, Vision Fund applicant presentations soon to be underway

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Vision Fund has its roots all the way back in the early 1970s, just two weeks before the flood.

It’s a sales tax that was voted to stick around in the 90s and funds community based projects.

Next week, applicants will get their chance to present in front of the citizen’s committee that has been reviewing applications.

There’s around 20 applicants and the presentations have upwards to ten minutes a piece to plead their case with five minutes extra for questions.

In order to meet the requirements for the Vision Fund, an applicant must prove their project meets various community-based requirements.

There are roughly 60-million dollars worth of requests.

Darrell Shoemaker, Rapid City’s Communications Coordinator, says, ”So ever since about 1995 there’s been a citizen’s committee that gets together every few years and there’s a call for applications from the general public. They go through those applications and a number of projects that are in the community now have a foundation in the Vision Fund.”

There are nine voting members on the committee who may alter, deny or grant the funds.

The presentations will take place on Wednesday and Thursday evening next week and are open to the public.

