Terry Peak, “Recent snow tells us the season is right around the corner.”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Earlier this week, some areas of The Hills received more than 2 feet of snow. One of those places was Terry Peak, who received between 24 and 26 inches.

Linda Derosier, Terry Peak’s marketing director says the snow goes to show that the start of the season is right around the corner.

Their goal is to open by the first weekend of December, however the resort has opened as early as Thanksgiving in the past.

Derosier says they’re hoping to start their snow blowing system by November 1, which covers 80-percent of the mountain, and continue to do so through January.

The Steward Slope receives the most early attention since it’s the run that houses the chairlift where both ski rentals and ski school are available, they prioritize it.

She says the mountain has a variety of runs for any level of skiing or snowboarding.

”Terry Peak’s kind of a great little midwestern secret. We’ve got basically 29 runs. We have three high speed quad chairlifts, a triple, a snow carpet for the kiddos and a great ski school. So, if you’re looking to not only learn to snowboard or ski, but further your skill level, our ski school can really help you out at that,” says Derosier.

Derosier says their season pass sale is going on through October, which is 225-dollars for a junior and 375-dollars for and adult. She says six-visits will pay off an adult pass and five-visits for a junior.

She says the mountain is looking for all kinds of staff, and they’re holding a job fair November 13 for anyone that is interested.

