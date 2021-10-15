Advertisement

State of South Dakota getting ready for 10-digit dial for local calls

Residents will need to dial 605, the state’s three-digit area code, before making any local calls, starting on October 24th.(CNN)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota is shifting to a 10-digit dialing system for all local calls.

Residents will need to dial 605, the state’s three-digit area code, before making any local calls, starting on October 24th.

South Dakota, along with 35 other states, has been using 988 for the first three digits of some phone calls.

Those digits are about to be changed to a new Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis hotline.

Bridget Swier, director of communication for Rapid City’s Front Porch Coalition, said that this new hotline will be a great addition to the rest of the many mental health resources, saying the short three-digit number will be easy to remember, and therefore more accessible.

Tamara Keefner, founder, and CEO of the SPEAK Network said that it would help to have another resource in the battle against depression and suicide.

