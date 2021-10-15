Single-vehicle crash near Custer leaves one dead

CUSTER, S.D. (KOTA) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning just east of Custer.

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16A when it crossed the centerline, went into the ditch and hit a tree.

The driver, a 45-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.

The name of the person involved is not being released pending notification of his family members.

We will update this story as further information becomes available.

