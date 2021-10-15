Advertisement

Household Hazardous Waste event Saturday at the Central State Fairgrounds

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The city of Rapid City is holding its Hazardous Household Waste Disposal Event from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. October 16.

“The event is for household items, and business or commercial items will not be accepted,’ said Darrell Shoemaker, the communications coordinator for the city. “Acceptable items include aerosols; spot removers; pool chemicals; antifreeze; pest control chemicals; oil-based paints/stains; lawn and garden chemicals; latex paint, household solvents; hobby chemicals and disinfectants. Items not accepted include ammunition and explosives; agricultural chemicals; E-waste, medical waste, lead-acid batteries; tires and clean and used oil.”

