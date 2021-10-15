Advertisement

On Friday South Dakota DOH reports 320 new cases of COVID, as death toll continues to rise

(WTOK)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There are 320 new cases in the state bringing the total number of cases to 149,996. The current number of active cases is 5,868.

185 South Dakotans are currently hospitalized with the COVID virus.

South Dakota has currently lost 2,189 people to COVID.

Pennington County has 48 new cases, Todd County has 8 new cases, Custer County has 7 new cases, Meade County has 6 news cases, Butte, Fall River, Perkins, and Oglala Lakota counties have 3 new cases each, Jackson and Lawrence counties have 2 new cases each, and Bennett, Haakon, and Lyman counties each have 1 new case.

Since COVID-19 vaccines were made available in South Dakota to everybody age 12 and over, 65.92% of State residents within that age group have received one dose, and 56.93% of the qualifying population within that age group has completed their vaccination series dose.

