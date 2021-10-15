Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service
PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - In honor of the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service, Governor Kristi Noem has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from midnight on Friday, until sundown on Saturday. Noem’s order is in accordance with a presidential proclamation from President Joseph R. Biden, which can be found here.
