We Return You to Fall Already in Progress

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We made it through the first winter event of the season! Brava Black Hills!

Some of the area totals were quite high. We measured snow in feet in Deadwood and at the time that I am writing this, there are still getting some light snow showers across the northern Hills. They will be wrapping up by sunrise. To get those totals click here.

Today’s big story is the freezing temperatures. Most of the viewing area is under a Freeze Warning. This means that the temperatures will dip to below 26° in the overnight. Make sure that if there is any vegetation that may still have a chance gets protected and that we take care of our furry friends outside.

We will start seeing gradual clearing in the overnight hours of Wednesday into Thursday. Make way for a nice day Thursday with colder temperatures and residual cloud cover making way for sunnier skies for the rest of the week and into next.

Expect cold overnight temperatures in the low-30s in Rapid City. Highs Thursday in the upper-40s with sunshine.

