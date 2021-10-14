Advertisement

TSA says 40% of employees unvaccinated against COVID-19

The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.
The TSA said 40% of its workers remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Transportation Security Administration said 40% of its workers are unvaccinated against COVID-19, and the deadline is looming.

TSA workers need to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22, right before the busy Thanksgiving travel period.

It takes weeks for doses to kick in, so time is running out.

Even with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, employees would have to get the shot by Nov. 8.

The TSA administrator said the agency is creating contingency plans in case of a staff shortage.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming Border at 10 pm
The area by Rapid Creek the man was found dead.
Homeless man and Hope Center guest found dead by Rapid Creek, homeless speculate he froze to death
The additional $127 million from the American Rescue Plan brings the total COVID relief money...
Rapid City Area Schools plans on doing virtual learning in the event of cancelled school
Creighton Road Emergency Closure
Planning a wedding is no small feat but what happens when after months of planning and working...
Closure of a North Dakota photography company impacting Black Hills wedding industry

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Stymied by GOP, Senate mounts new push on voting rights bill
FILE - In this April 9, 2019 photo, wheels are attached as workers assemble a tractor at John...
Deere & Co. workers go on strike after rejecting contract
Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Norway authorities: Deadly bow-and-arrow attack appears to be terrorism
A dog named Hubert got into trouble at the park when he managed to crawl inside a pipe, sending...
Crews free dog trapped in storm drain