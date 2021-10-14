Advertisement

SD education department releases performance scorecards for school districts

The Rapid City Area Schools is receiving a 47% on student performance in English and language...
The Rapid City Area Schools is receiving a 47% on student performance in English and language arts, and a 35% on mathematics, both of which are below the state average.(KOTA)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Education released a report card this week -- to show how school districts in the state are performing.

The Rapid City Area Schools is receiving a 47% on student performance in English and language arts, and a 35% on mathematics, both of which are below the state average.

Community Relations Manager Katy Urban said that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic is evident in the numbers, but said that students are continuing to make progress in their fields of study.

“What is encouraging as we look at our in-house assessments, we’re starting to see those reading levels come up already to the pre-pandemic level. So, that is positive news. We’re seeing our kids being really resilient.”

The school district has an 85% attendance rate, and 83% of students are graduating.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming Border at 10 pm
The area by Rapid Creek the man was found dead.
Homeless man and Hope Center guest found dead by Rapid Creek, homeless speculate he froze to death
The additional $127 million from the American Rescue Plan brings the total COVID relief money...
Rapid City Area Schools plans on doing virtual learning in the event of cancelled school
Creighton Road Emergency Closure
Fallen tree branch
Snow storm leaves many Rapid City yards a mess

Latest News

Help keep your family safe and protect our environment at Saturday’s Waste Disposal Event
The Rehabilitation and Critical Care Hospital will serve long-term acute care needs of patients...
Monument Health begins construction on new specialty hospital
Thursday marks international E-waste day, so go through your old cracked cell phones and...
Consciously dispose of your electronics for Mother Earth
OneHeart and Oxford House have a shared goal, providing housing for people transitioning into...
Two Rapid City organizations have expanded their operations to help heal more community members