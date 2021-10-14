Rapid City Police Department seeks input through community survey

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Police Department is looking for the public’s feedback on the current state of public safety and its associated services. RPCD is looking for residents of the community to take a short survey that takes approximately six minutes to finish and is anonymous. It has been put together by the University of South Dakota, a third party completely disconnected from the RCPD. Public participation is extremely helpful but not mandatory.

Every three years, this community-wide survey examining the public’s views of the professionalism of the RCPD and their perception of local crime and safety is given to city residents as part of the RCPD’s accreditation requirements. There requirements are set by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

The agency’s 2021 community survey is now live and input is being sought from all community members.

The RCPD has been a CALEA accredited agency since 1990 and takes great pride in the improvements it has made since CALEA reviewers first began providing feedback and direction on the RCPD’s management of life, health and safety practices. These improvements would not have been possible without input from the community which is why the survey is so vital to making positive changes.

“This survey-work is key to advancing public trust, stronger community service, and the development of more collaborative public safety initiatives,” says Dr. Braunstein of the University of South Dakota. “More than a required element of CALEA accreditation, the 2021 RCPD Community Survey is necessary means for the community’s police department to acquire essential feedback from community members.”

The online survey can be located at https://bit.ly/39xjN4g and can be completed from October 14th through October 28th, 2021.

