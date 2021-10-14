Name released of individual who died last week in Lawrence County crash

LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - James Luze, Jr., 59, of Lead County, has been identified as the person who died last Wednesday in the one vehicle crash, northwest of Lead.

Preliminary crash information indicates that Luze had been driving west in a 2016 Polaris Ranger XP ATV when he lost control of his vehicle. The ATV rolled over and into a ditch south of US Highway 14A.

Luze, who had not been wearing a seatbelt was thrown from the vehicle as it landing in a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.