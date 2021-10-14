Advertisement

Mother Nature Brings the Sun Shovel

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We had peeks of sun today and then the clouds rolled back during the afternoon. This is what’s left over from the week’s wintery system as it continues to make its exit out of our region.

There is still some lingering energy with this system. It is possible to see a stray rain or snow shower now and again. But overall clearing by later in the evening should happen.

Looking ahead to a much sunnier weekend, we will see high pressure build back in. Temperatures will respond in kind. We will start off with more cool and below average temperatures, but we will rebound by Sunday.

Overall, the next three days are looking very nice. If the snow and wind didn’t take all the beautiful leaves off of the trees, this would be a nice weekend to get some fall leaf watching in.

Partly cloudy tonight and a low of 32°. High of 49° on Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

