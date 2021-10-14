The DEA’s next Prescription Take-Back Day is happening in October

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The DEA’s next National Prescription Take-Back Day will be on October, 23.

The prescription take-back program creates a non-judgmental and safe place for people to dispose of their unwanted medications without question. Secure medication drop boxes, located at participating locations including pharmacies and police stations will be available and open for individuals who can then safely deposit potentially dangerous drugs like opioids, and help to keep them from falling into the wrong hands.

Take-Back Days are part of the Department of Social Services’ (DSS) ongoing campaign to stop the devastating impacts of drug addiction and abuse that some South Dakotan families endure.

The Spring National Take-Back Day on April, 24 was extremely successful this year in South Dakota. 2354 pounds of medication was collected for destruction through participating locations.

“Drug addiction and abuse can have devastating impacts on South Dakota families,” said DSS Cabinet Secretary Laurie Gill. “Prescription Take-Back Day is an easy and responsible way we can all help. It may seem like a small thing but if we all take part, it can make a big difference.”

Across America nearly 10 million people misused prescription pain relievers in 2019, and almost 5 million misused prescription stimulants, according to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

For those who cannot make it to a take-back site, DisposeRx packets are available for free from DSS and can be mailed directly to you. The packets contain an FDA-approved ingredient that, when mixed with water, chemically and physically neutralizes the medication so it can be safely thrown away at home. The packets work with pills, tablets, capsules, liquids, and powders. To find the closest take-back locations or to order DisposeRx packets, visit www.AvoidOpioidSD.com/take-action/take-back-sites.

The Department Of Social Services is also offering free medication lock boxes to help individuals who are legitimately prescribed, have a place to safely store medications. These lock boxes can be ordered at www.AvoidOpioidSD.com/take-action/medication-lock-boxes/

