DEADWEIRD is back for Halloween fun

DEARWOOD, S.D. (KOTA) - Deadwood’s annual Halloween party - Deadweird - is set for October 29 and 30. There is $10,000 in cash and prizes for costume contest winners.

The spooky, supernatural, cute and creative swarm the streets and businesses of Historic Deadwood.

Thousands of people will dress to impress throughout the weekend.

The festivities kick off Friday, October 29, with the eighth annual Monster Ball at the Saloon No.10 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Monster Ball includes live music by The Cowardly Lions, dancing and prizes. Participants for both nights must be 21+.

On Saturday, October 30, the Silverado Casino and Historic Franklin Hotel will host the annual Deadweird Costume Contest. With more than $10,000 in cash and prizes. This event summons the most elaborate costumes in South Dakota and the region. Prizes will be awarded for the top three places in singles/duos and best groups, along with most creative, best theme, creepiest, funniest, sexiest and best couple. Entrants register for the contest from 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. in Outlaw Square. Judging will take place in the Silverado Casino and Historic Franklin Hotel from 6:00 p.m. through 9:00 p.m. The contest starts at 6 p.m. and winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m. at the Historic Franklin Hotel.

Hundreds of people register for the costume contest, with thousands more packing the streets in costume to get in on the celebrations. Venues throughout Deadwood will host their own costume contests and Halloween themed promotions. This event is an open container weekend, event cups will be allowed in designated areas from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, October 29 and noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, October 30.

2021 Deadweird Event Schedule

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 29:

6 - 10 p.m: MONSTER BALL! Live music by The Cowardly Lions, People’s Choice Costume Contest, Dancing & FUN! Winners will be announced at 9:30 p.m. at Saloon #10. MUST BE 21 TO PARTICIPATE.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30:

3 - 5 p.m: TRUNK OR TREAT! Enjoy family-friendly trick or treating outdoors at the Days of ‘76 Event Complex – All are welcome! Treats will be served from trunks of vehicles.

6 - 10 p.m: COSTUME CONTEST & PARTY! Enjoy music & dancing from 6 - 10 p.m. at the Historic Franklin. Costume contest judging takes place in the Silverado & Franklin from 6 - 9 p.m. Register for the costume contest at Outlaw Square. All participants must register prior to judging. Costume contest winners are announced at 9:30 p.m. on the stage in the Historic Franklin, with $10,000 in cash & prizes to be won! MUST BE 21 TO PARTICIPATE.

