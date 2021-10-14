Advertisement

Cooking with Eric - In a Hurry Cheddar Cheese Chicken Breasts

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Want a quick filling entrée? Well, here you go!

First, preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a bowl, combine 1 cup evaporated milk with 1 cup of mayonnaise. Add 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese and 1 teaspoon dried thyme. Mix thoroughly and pour over 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts that have been seasoned with salt and pepper on both sides and placed in a Pyrex baking dish.

Bake for 45 minutes or until chicken is done Sprinkle with more thyme or parsley flakes, if desired.

