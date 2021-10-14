Consciously dispose of your electronics for Mother Earth

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - International E-waste day shines a light on the importance of properly disposing of electronics to avoid them ending up in a landfill and harming the environment.

However, every day is E-waste day for EchoWorks, which is a part of Black Hill Works that employs people with disabilities and provides electronic recycling services for the community.

Since their start in January of this year, EchoWorks has collected 73 thousand 165 pounds of electronics.

”With material that goes into the landfill, you’re looking at thousands of different chemicals that could leech into the groundwater or whatever it may be there and contaminate the soil,” said Randy Sheppard, the supervisor at EchoWorks.

EchoWorks is located at the Western Dakota Technical institute campus, open Monday through Friday for anyone to drop off their broken or old electronics.

