3rd annual Black Hills Wedding Market gives couples an interactive look at vendors

From photographers to food trucks and makeup artists, the market was filled with vendors and a runway show featuring pyrotechnics and burlesque.
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For all the brides, grooms, and wedding lovers out there, the third annual Black Hills Wedding Market was at the Monument.

The doors of Rushmore Hall at The Monument opened at 5 p.m. Thursday with the first 100 brides receiving a free gift.

This year’s event had vendors from all over the area, providing options for food, hair, makeup, photography, and more.

One event organizer says the Black Hills Wedding Market was created to give couples the chance to interact with vendors and see what they do right then and there and is thankful to be back to a bigger event this year.

”I feel like last year was a little bit of a hindrance because of COVID so it was kind of like just hitting the reset button and figuring out what it is we can do,” said Justin Straw, owner of Justin Straw Designs and runway show curator. “We brought back the runway show and I think just having that interactive aspect there again.”

Miranda O’Bryan spent the morning going from reporter to bride and strutted her stuff in the princess and villains runway show, wearing the gown our viewers chose on social media.

